She’s Feeling Anxious After Her Boyfriend Revealed His Feelings On Marriage, Which Are Quite Different From Hers

These days, it’s common for people to have different opinions on marriage. Although marriage used to be essential for most couples, many couples today choose not to for several reasons.

One young woman feels a little anxious after her boyfriend of seven months revealed his feelings on marriage, which are quite different from hers.

She’s 24-years-old, and her boyfriend is 26. They’ve been together just shy of seven months. She really loves him and thinks he’s wonderful. They’ve been talking about moving in together, so she’s been thinking about her future with him.

They recently attended a baby shower for a happy, expecting couple who are not planning on ever getting married. That prompted a discussion between them as they drove home and started discussing marriage.

Her boyfriend started talking about how if he were to get married, he wouldn’t want to spend money on a wedding and would rather save up for a great honeymoon. She agreed with that since she loves him so much that she’d be okay with simply eloping in the future.

But then, her boyfriend surprised her when he said there was no reason to get married other than for legal purposes. That made her very sad.

“To me, marriage is about love,” she said.

“The reason to get married is that you are going to spend your life with that person. You are committed for life. It’s on paper that whatever happens, we are one unit. Even when we are upset with one another, even when we clash, even when we make mistakes.”

She hopes that one day she’d get married because it’s a sign of extra commitment to your life partner and is a promise that you’ll stand by each other through the highs and lows.

