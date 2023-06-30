She’s Feeling Guilty That The Speech She Gave At Her Friend’s Wedding Riled Up The Groom’s Mom

This woman is feeling guilty that she might have accidentally caused some drama between her friend and her friend’s new mother-in-law after a speech she gave at her friend’s wedding!

She was a bridesmaid at her friend’s wedding and was happy to be a part of it. She even gave a speech during the reception. She and her friend met in college in a 100-level computer science class and are now both working in tech.

Anyway, she wrote a personal and touching speech to give at her friend’s wedding, and while doing some research about bridesmaid speeches, she came across some articles about having AI write speeches for people.

After reading this, she came up with a funny way to end her speech that she knew her friend would appreciate, given their history and careers.

“I showed my friend and asked if she would be ok if I ended the speech with something along the lines of ‘written by ChatGPT.’ We laughed about it, and she thought it was funny and agreed,” she recalled.

So, at the wedding reception, she gave the speech, and everything went according to plan. Soon after, however, the groom came up to her and asked if she could explain the end of her speech to his mother.

She was confused by this request initially, wondering why his mother couldn’t just research the term herself. But after the party started to simmer down, she decided to go over to the mother and asked what she needed further explanation on.

Immediately, the groom’s mother accused her of being too lazy to write her own speech and questioned why the bride would choose to make her a bridesmaid in the first place!

She was so taken aback but this assumption and tried to explain to the mother that this was an inside joke that she knew the bride and other tech workers in the audience would understand, and mentioned that she even cleared it with the bride beforehand.

