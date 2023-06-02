Are you trying to figure out if your crush likes you back? Maybe they’re sending you mixed signals and you just don’t know what to make of it.

TikToker Meghan Rose (@the_meghanrose) is an astrologer, and she’s helping you determine if your crush is into you based on their zodiac sign.

Scorpios tend to be shapeshifters that take on the personality of whoever they’re with. If a Scorpio is into you, they will remember all your favorite things, from food to musical artists.

They will make a note of everything so they can study it and impress you with their knowledge.

If you’re trying to verify if a Capricorn is into you, pay attention to the moments when they slip in how well they’re doing at work or talk about the impressive things they own during conversations.

They will attempt to invite you to their home to show off their possessions. Capricorns love to be known for what they have and what they’ve done with their lives.

When you’re courting a Cancer, you can tell they’ve caught feelings if they bring you into their safe space, whether that’s inviting you into their home or starting to share vulnerable secrets with you.

They also like to make you feel comforted and at home.

If you’re involved with an Aquarius, keep in mind that they love to build solid friendships in the relationships that they truly have an interest in.

