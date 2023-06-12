She’s No Longer Paying For Her Daughter’s Rent Because Her Daughter Is Too Jealous Of Her Little Sister

This 43-year-old woman has two daughters; 14-year-old Kathy and 22-year-old Sam. When Sam was little, they had nothing and were super poor.

Things were really tough on them all back then, and when Sam hit 8, she realized she had to do something different.

She ended up going to college in the evenings, and she only had the money to take several classes each semester.

In the end, it took her more than 4 years to get her college degree, and she graduated when Sam was 14.

Despite making progress in her life, she still was very, very poor. She ended up getting a nicer job, but she was still quite far in debt.

By the time Sam turned 18, everything was much better, as she wound up being in a lucrative field.

She finally had gone from having a hard time feeding her family to being able to go on two vacations a year without having to watch her money.

“Kathy was 10 when we were much more stable, so her and Sam’s childhoods are a lot different,” she explained.

“Kathy can go to a nice school while Sam’s school was a [bad] inner-city public school. I don’t have to buy from thrift stores anymore, she has an iPhone and so on.”

