She’s Refusing To Buy Her Sister’s $7,000 Wedding Dress After Her Sister Made A Cruel Joke About How Her Own Fiancé Left Her Right Before Her Wedding To Run Off With His Pregnant Mistress

Back in 2017, this woman was supposed to tie the knot with her former fiancé. But, on her wedding day, she suffered a traumatic incident.

Right before she was supposed to get married, her former fiancé abandoned her and ran off with his pregnant mistress!

So, that was obviously devastating, and the experience has been ingrained in her mind ever since.

“I’ll never forget how I felt that day. That was truly a turning point in my life,” she said. “And my family has always been there for me, so I kept close to them.”

Now, though, her younger sister is engaged and will be getting married in just a few months. And since her sister has been struggling with the financial demands of the wedding, she decided to chip in to pay for her sister’s gown.

So, with her help, her sister was going to be able to buy a wedding dress priced at a whopping $7,000!

She knows that’s a ton of money for a dress, too. But her sister apparently cried after seeing the dream dress, and she really wanted to help make it happen.

However, after she went to a family dinner at her parent’s house with her sister, aunt, and cousin more recently, her intentions completely changed.

It all began when her aunt started asking her sister about the wedding planning. At that point, her sister shared how everything was going smoothly. But then, her sister made a really cruel joke.

