She’s Refusing To Give A Family Heirloom To Her Daughter-In-Law Because She Wants To Pass It Down To Her Granddaughter Once She’s Ready

In this 53-year-old woman’s family, there is a family heirloom that has been passed down for generations.

The heirloom, which is a flower charm, was actually welded by her great-great-grandfather and given as a gift to her great-grandmother when she was a child.

So, the flower charm has remained in her family ever since.

“And it is important to every woman in my family,” she said.

Apparently, the heirloom is typically inherited by the eldest daughter in her family– which just so happened to be her.

But, when it came time to have her own children, she never wound up having any girls. Instead, she had three sons.

And one of her sons, Ace, is 26-years-old and is married to his wife, Julia. Together, Ace and Julia also recently welcomed their first baby girl into the world.

That’s why, just the other day, her son approached her and claimed that she should just give the family heirloom to her daughter-in-law, Julia.

Then, Julia would be able to pass the flower charm down to her granddaughter in the future.

