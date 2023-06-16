She’s Refusing To Let Her Friend Bring Her Boyfriend’s Kid To Her Birthday Party, Because It’s Not A Child-Friendly Event

This woman is 30-years-old, and the other women in her friend group are all between the ages of 27 and 33.

However, none of her friends has kids yet. And only one of her friends, Kenzie, is dating a 35-year-old guy named Jared, who is a single father to his 5-year-old son, Ned.

“Ned’s mom has addiction issues and isn’t really in the picture,” she said.

Anyway, her thirtieth birthday is coming up soon, so she made reservations months ago for dinner at her favorite hot grill restaurant this upcoming weekend.

She also decided to “splash out” and will be paying for everyone’s meals, as well as beer and two cabs from her house to the restaurant and back.

Apparently, most of her friends will be crashing at her place after the celebration. And the people who aren’t staying over will be picked up by either friends or partners.

Despite this whole shindig being planned for a while, though, her friend Kenzie reached out last week and told her that Jared would be going out of town for a work trip. So, Kenzie will have to watch Ned over her birthday weekend.

That’s why Kenzie wound up asking if Ned could also go to her big birthday dinner. But she flat-out said no.

“There’s a hot grill, and we’re going to be drinking enough to need cabs! And frankly, I don’t want a kid at my thirtieth,” she explained.

