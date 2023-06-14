She’s Saying No To Refinancing Her Mom And Dad’s Mortgage Just To Benefit Her Sister

More than 15 years ago, this woman’s mom and dad purchased a home. When they did, they decided to use her income along with her sister’s income to secure their mortgage.

In exchange, her parents then gave her and her sister 0.5% ownership of their home.

Fast forward to today, and her sister dreams of buying her own home, which means she has been all over their mom and dad to take her name off that mortgage.

“Approximately a month ago, my parents asked me if I wanted out as well, and I said it would be nice if they could (my sister and I have gotten married and haven’t lived in that home for almost 15 years),” she explained.

“I got an email from the bank stating that they need my income verification, paystubs, additional documents so they could assess the mortgage qualification for my parents and myself as they do not qualify on their own.”

“I flat-out declined, and now I’m being accused of making them homeless because my sister is pressuring them to sell.”

She’s wondering if it’s mean of her to not want to sign this. Her mom and dad always try to pressure her to do things, and they pretty much hate her husband.

For more context, she does not get along at all with her sister, and their relationship has been dead for 2 decades.

“Their credit is amazing however, they are both retired with a very fixed income,” she added about her parents.

