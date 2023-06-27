She’s Seeing A Guy Whose Breath Seriously Stinks And Isn’t Sure How To Broach The Topic

This 35-year-old woman has been seeing a new guy, who is also 35, for about a month now.

But while they hit off, and she actually really likes him, there is one major problem: his breath stinks.

Apparently, his teeth appear clean, and the rest of his body does smell good. However, the guy’s breath is horrid, and she has no idea how to bring up the stench or what to say.

“This isn’t a ‘have a breath mint’ kind of situation. It’s more like a ‘what is your oral hygiene routine, and do you need to make some changes to it?'” she said.

Just the other day, for instance, they were hanging out together, and he began to kiss her neck. Yet, the minute the guy ran upstairs to grab something from his bedroom, she was forced to book it to the bathroom and wash off her neck. She simply could not handle the smell.

She did claim that his breath wasn’t “the worst smell in the world.” Still, she just cannot deal with the stench, and she knows that the guy will have to either start using mouthwash, brushing his tongue, or flossing. Maybe even all three.

And rather than just cutting her losses and running for the hills, she does want to get to the bottom of this situation because she genuinely likes the guy. In fact, she is even hoping that they start seriously dating soon.

It also helps that, ever since they met, they have both expressed how serious they are about clearly communicating.

“So I know that once I do bring it up, he will be able to handle the conversation,” she admitted.

