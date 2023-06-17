She’s Sharing A Hilarious Invitation Her Son Received For His Friend’s Birthday Party

Children’s birthday party invitations typically have a standard look to them. Small cards with fill-in-the-blank spots for the needed information, with a character like Peppa Pig or Spongebob somewhere on it. Unique birthday invites are hard to come by, and it’s always exciting to receive one.

This mom Nat (@not.just.nat), shares a hilarious birthday invitation that her son received, which made her super excited to attend this party with him!

The invitation itself is simple and handmade, all of the information typed out with his friend’s name written in his own handwriting. There are also bits of seemingly random clipart, including bats and Minnie Mouse’s bow.

As you read the child’s invitation, you can tell that the mom has a great sense of humor.

“This event is brought to you by Pinterest Fails and the Dollar Store, so please set your expectations appropriately,” the mom writes.

The theme is described exactly as the 5-year-old child requested it, stating, “Unicorns but with rainbows and maybe bats, but there should be princesses and also Minnie, and we need dancing lights.”

In the invitation, the mother also recommends that the kids bring their swimsuits and sunscreen, just in case everyone decides that the pool would be more fun than the original party idea.

She also says that she would support a parent’s choice if they chose to drop off their child and flee from the premises, but she also offers “adult juice” for those parents who decide to stay at the party.

Nat absolutely loved this invitation and is so excited for her and her child to attend, and she is hopeful that she will become quick friends with the other mom!

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.