She’s Sharing A List Of Ridiculous Reasons Dads Gave For Why They Missed The Birth Of Their Children

The birth of a child is a moment that most new parents look forward to for months. They wouldn’t miss the occasion for anything because not a single thing in the world could be more important.

But some parents would rather be doing something else besides watching their child emerge from the womb.

TikToker Anna (@anna.the.nurse) is a labor and delivery nurse, and she’s going over a list of ridiculous reasons dads gave for why they missed the birth of their children.

The first reason on the list was that he could not go number two in a hospital bathroom, so he went home to relieve himself.

“Excuse me, sir, but she’s most likely going to have a number two in front of all of us when she delivers your child,” said Anna.

The next reason a father missed his child’s birth was that he had left the oven on at home. Anna noted that this excuse was valid but questioned why he couldn’t have just called a neighbor and asked them to take care of it.

Number three: he went out to smoke a cigarette, even though the hospital was a non-smoking campus.

Number four: he had to change his socks. Anna mentioned that he could’ve just worn a pair of hospital socks instead of going all the way back home.

And last on the list was that he didn’t want to watch her suffer, which is a reason that Anna has mixed feelings about.

