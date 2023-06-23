She’s Sharing A Message About How You Shouldn’t Base Your Decisions About College On Your High School Sweetheart

The reality is that most high school couples do not last. Bringing a relationship from high school to college can have disastrous results.

In college, growth and transformation are inevitable. You’ll meet interesting people and have different experiences that will shape you into someone new.

As you grow, you might find that you no longer have much in common with your significant other from high school.

TikToker Taylor (@taylormathis117) is sharing a message about how you shouldn’t base your decisions about college on your high school sweetheart.

Taylor and her high school boyfriend decided to go to college together, but they broke up after their first semester.

During their freshman year at the University of Iowa, Taylor and her high school boyfriend lived in the same dorm but on separate floors.

At first, they spent a ton of time together since they lived near each other and there was no parental supervision around.

In addition, he had a few friends from high school he consistently hung out with. One girl from high school was also part of the friend group, and she had never liked Taylor very much.

She was popular in high school, while Taylor was not. So it was like a slap in the face when her college roommates became better friends with Taylor than with her.

