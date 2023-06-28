She’s Sharing A Scary Story About A Woman Who Went On A Date With A Guy Who Attempted To Grab Her When She Refused To Go Home With Him

First dates are always a gamble. Most of the time, you’re just at risk of being ghosted or enduring dinner with a guy who won’t stop talking about himself. But there’s a chance you can be in real danger on a first date. You just never know.

TikToker Kailee (@everydayarmor) is sharing a scary story about a woman who went on a date with a guy who attempted to grab her when she refused to let him go home with her.

She is sharing her story in the hopes of helping other women stay safe when going on dates with men they meet on dating apps.

So she had been talking to this guy for a couple of weeks. They couldn’t decide what restaurant they wanted to go to for their date, so the guy took the reins and chose a place.

While on the date, everything was going well, but she was getting a weird feeling about him. By the end of the night, she was ready to go home.

When they finished up with dinner, they walked outside to the parking lot, and the guy was indirectly suggesting that he should go back to her apartment with her so they could continue their date.

She firmly told him no. As they were having this conversation, they headed toward their cars. They had parked near each other since they met up in the parking lot before entering the restaurant.

He was beginning to get agitated, which made her extremely uncomfortable. As they neared her car, he grew more frustrated and really tried to push the idea of going home with her.

Again, she asserted that she didn’t want to do that. When she arrived at the driver’s side door of her car, he suddenly reached for her arm.

