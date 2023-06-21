She’s Sharing Her Popular Pool Sandwich Recipe, And It’s Perfect To Eat While Having Some Fun Outside

Grab your sunglasses and hat and head outdoors to enjoy a summer sandwich! This “pool sandwich” must be consumed outside.

Even though it’s called a pool sandwich, it doesn’t have to be eaten by the pool. Take it to the beach, make it for a picnic, or devour it while sitting in the grass.

TikToker Allison (@justaboutacup) is sharing her popular pool sandwich recipe. It includes a bunch of fresh vegetables, feta cheese, and turkey, all organized atop some lightly toasted ciabatta bread.

Start with some chopped spinach in a bowl. Add olive oil, lemon juice, and a dash of salt and pepper. Toss the spinach to combine all the ingredients together and set it off to the side to let it marinate.

Next, mash up an avocado and spread it all over one of the halves of your bread. Season the avocado with salt and pepper to bring out the flavor.

Then, add some feta cheese to the other piece of bread–layering on a few slices of deli turkey and bits of sun-dried tomatoes.

Grab a sharp knife and thinly slice a Persian cucumber and a tomato. For convenience and ease, you could also use a potato peeler to slice your cucumbers. Thinly sliced vegetables make all the difference! Place the veggies on top of each piece of bread.

The key to a scrumptious sandwich is to season in layers. So sprinkle some more salt and pepper on the tomatoes! Next, arrange diced red onion onto your sandwich to give it more of a punch.

Finally, pile on the marinated spinach, along with a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Put the sandwich together, slice it in half, and eat it poolside!

