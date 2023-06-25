She’s Sharing Her Recipe For Loaded Red Potato Salad, And It’s Sure To Be A Hit At Your July 4th Picnic

Potato salad is one of my favorite foods of all time. I could eat it year-round. But potato salad is even better when it’s being dished up at a cookout.

The next major holiday coming up on our calendars is the Fourth of July. Of course, there’s bound to be a party to celebrate the occasion. It’s a day filled with fireworks, fun, and, best of all…food!

An Independence Day party is only as good as the spread of appetizers and desserts on the table. So to guarantee that it’s a happy fourth for everyone, make sure the potato salad won’t be missing from the selection of side dishes.

TikToker Kristy (@kristyleasimmons) is sharing her recipe for loaded red potato salad that will be a big hit at your Fourth of July picnic.

Start by dicing up three pounds of red potatoes into quartered sections. Boil the quartered potatoes in a large pot for ten to twelve minutes until they are tender. To check if they’re ready to remove from the pot, poke them with a fork.

When the potatoes are done cooking, rinse them with cool water, drain them, and dry them well. Next, chop up twelve slices of bacon into small pieces.

Place the chopped bacon into a pan and cook on medium heat for about eight to ten minutes until it turns crispy. Afterward, drain the grease with a paper towel.

In a large mixing bowl, add one cup of mayonnaise, a half cup of sour cream, and the seasonings. The seasonings include one teaspoon of garlic powder, one teaspoon of onion powder, and a half teaspoon of smoked paprika.

Then, chop up four or five green onions and sprinkle them into the mayonnaise mixture. Combine the mayonnaise mixture, chopped bacon, and one cup of shredded cheddar cheese with the potatoes. Stir until the potatoes are coated thoroughly.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.