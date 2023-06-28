She’s Sharing Her Summer 2023 Bucket List, And It’s Full Of Accessible, Fun, And Realistic Ideas For Things To Get Done Before The Summer Passes Us By

Summertime is officially in full swing! It feels as though June has flown by, and unfortunately, many of us haven’t switched into summer mode or gotten any fun summertime activities done.

Luckily, TikTok creator Evelyn (@myinternetcousin) has shared her Summer 2023 Bucket List with her viewers, which has accessible, fun, and realistic ideas for things to get done before this year’s summer passes us by.

The first item on Evelyn’s summer bucket list? Wear an anklet. Did you ever think you would hear the word “anklet” after 2009?

“We’re wearing anklets, okay?” Evelyn tells her viewers.

“I don’t wanna hear it. There is an anklet out there for every aesthetic.”

Evelyn’s next bucket list item is great for those who love attending an outdoor sports game during the summer.

Evelyn says to cosplay as a super fan at a random sporting event. If a local baseball game is happening in your area, paint your face the colors of the home team and get really passionate about that game, even if you don’t know what’s happening.

If you’re going out to any bars, clubs, or parties this summer, Evelyn put on her bucket list that you need to “dance at 100%.”

Evelyn encourages us to dance so hard on whatever dance floors we find ourselves on this summer to the point where we can’t hold a beverage in our hands.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.