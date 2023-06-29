She’s Sharing Some Helpful And Simple Ways To Care For Yourself When You’re Feeling Depressed

If you’ve ever struggled with your mental health, you know how difficult it can be to take care of yourself.

Dealing with depression and anxiety makes it harder to complete basic self-care and chores, like showering or washing the dishes.

A helpful clip from therapist KC Davis’ (@domesticblisters) recent TED Talk on mental health and self-care has gone viral on TikTok as she shared some helpful tips for getting basic care and hygiene done when you’re struggling mentally.

On days when you’re depressed, even brushing your teeth can feel like a challenge, and we often beat ourselves up for not being able to do the bare minimum. But KC Davis encourages us to be kinder to ourselves during rough times and has shown her viewers life hacks that will keep people healthy and clean.

“If it’s too hard to shower today, grab the baby wipes,” says KC.

“It may not be the normal way to do it, but you deserve to be clean.”

KC also has a great tip for when you can’t bring yourself to make a meal from scratch. Buy paper plates and heat up something that’s frozen. You can always go back to cooking for yourself when you feel better. As KC says, you deserve to eat and nourish yourself.

When dealing with mental health struggles, doing the dishes is one of the last things we want to do. Dishes can pile up super quickly if we don’t stay on top of them, and many of us know leaving dishes piled up in the sink or any bedroom makes our homes susceptible to unwanted pests.

“If you’re too depressed to do your dishes, get a two-gallon Ziploc bag and keep it in your bedroom,” says KC.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.