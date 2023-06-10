She’s Showing You Her Grandma’s Hack For Bringing Vintage Hardware Back To Life

Do you love going to thrift shops and antique stores to pick up some treasures you can keep in your home? There’s nothing like giving a vintage item, whether it be a piece of clothing or interior decor, a second life.

However, buying an antique comes with its risks and hardships since nothing is hardly ever in as good of shape as it was when it was first purchased.

One TikTok user’s grandma has a trick for reviving dull vintage hardware pieces, and she was kind enough to share it online!

Ariel Magidson (@arielarts) is a TikTok creator who shares interior design tips with her viewers. She recently got a hold of some super cute vintage door knobs that are shaped like flowers. However, when she got them, they were super dull and looked very dirty due to tarnishing.

They were in desperate need of reviving, and thankfully her grandmother taught her a great trick that would bring them back to life.

The best part is that all you’ll need is some vinegar, a toothbrush, and some toothpaste!

First, Ariel says to soak your vintage hardware in white vinegar for 48-72 hours. Next, apply a bit of toothpaste to your hardware and gently scrub it in using a toothbrush.

Ariel scrubs in small circles on her flower knobs and scrubs until the knobs magically begin to brighten up.

The reaction that occurs from combining the ingredients in the vinegar and toothpaste helps to break down any tarnishing.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.