She’s Showing You How To Make Berry Lemonade For Your Fourth of July Bash

Lemonade is the most refreshing summer drink. Have you ever wondered why that is? Well, lemonade provides you with the essential nutrients to keep you hydrated in the heat.

In addition, the acidity in lemonade stimulates salivation, which aids in hydration as well. To give yourself a much-needed energy boost after baking in the sun all day, turn to lemonade.

Fresh homemade lemonade is superior to all others. It’s crisper, tangier, and just tastier in general. Plain lemonade is a classic beverage, but if you want to elevate yours even more, continue reading on to find out how.

TikToker Elizabeth (@lizloveslemonade) is demonstrating how to make berry lemonade for your outdoor Fourth of July bash! It has a sweet, citrusy flavor that is irresistible and will cool you down on a hot, sunny day.

It also pairs well with fresh fruit, burgers, and barbecue. Your guests will be glad to have something else to drink besides water and alcohol, so be sure to mix up a big batch.

This recipe makes one serving. If you’re serving it to a crowd, just multiply the ingredients by the number of people who will be attending the festivities.

Here’s what you’ll need to make it.

Ingredients:

1 lemon

1/4 cup of sugar

Strawberry syrup

Blueberry syrup

Ice and water

