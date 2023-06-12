She’s Talking About Her Experience With A Procedure That Gives You A Semi-Permanent Foundation

Have you ever wanted to be able to wake up with her makeup already applied? Think about how much time you would save getting ready for work in the morning by skipping your foundation application.

Or how less stressed you would be about your makeup melting off during your annual beach trip. This is now a possibility with this new beauty treatment that’s on the market.

TikTok creator Nelly (@ask.nelly) explains what a BB Glow is and shares her experience in getting one done herself.

A BB Glow is a facial treatment process that gives you a semi-permanent foundation, similar to eyebrow microblading.

Your best color match is selected, you choose the coverage you want, and then they “basically tattoo makeup into your face,” Nelly explains in her video. The aestheticians will use what is called a PMU (permanent makeup) machine during the process.

Whether you want to wake up with a more flawless look, want to be always face-ready for a beach vacation, or just don’t want to spend the time and energy applying your face makeup, getting a BB Glow might be an option you’ll want to consider.

This is also an effective way to treat any imperfections that you have that you just can’t quite seem to cover with makeup. Or, at least, not for as long as you’d like.

A BB Glow works to hide redness, discoloration, signs of aging, and other common skin concerns, all while adding a glowy and hydrated look to the skin.

“I don’t like wearing makeup, so if I can look like a glazed donut for 6 weeks, sign me up,” Nelly states.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.