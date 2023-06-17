She’s Talking About How It Seems Like She And Her Little Sister Were Raised By Two Separate Sets Of Parents Due To Their Large Age Gap

If you grew up with a sibling who is significantly older or younger than you, your childhood memories are probably completely different from theirs.

TikToker Sarah Adelman (@sarah_adelman) is talking about how it seems like she and her little sister were raised by two separate sets of parents, which opened up a conversation in the comments section about the contrasting experiences between siblings with a large age gap.

Sarah’s parents were 25-years-old when they had her. But when her sister was born, they were 35-years-old, creating a 10-year age gap between the two sisters.

While there isn’t a right or wrong age to have a baby, people tend to grow and change as they get older.

Therefore, the way parents raise a child in their twenties may differ from the approach they take in their thirties. That was definitely the case for Sarah and her sister.

In her video, Sarah brought up a few incidents that really highlight the differences between their childhood experiences.

One time, Sarah’s sister skipped school to go to Six Flags with her friends, and her punishment for that was being grounded for a night.

But when Sarah was growing up, her parents weren’t that easy on her. She would get in trouble for much less.

“Once, I put the Emperor’s New Groove DVD in the Ice Age DVD holder, and I got my mouth washed out with soap,” she recalled.

