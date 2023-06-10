She’s Talking About The Numerous Problems With Food Waste And What You Can Do About It

Whoops, you have too many leftovers, and the berries in the back of your fridge went bad before you remembered to open them. Good thing it’s trash day, you think to yourself.

Do you ever wonder how much food you waste on a weekly basis? Maybe you want to make a change to this issue but are not sure where to begin.

TikTok creator Alison Mountford (@itschefalison) is sharing more about the numerous problems with food waste and what we can do about it.

If you think about how much food each household wastes globally, it’s almost impossible to picture. “There’s actually enough food grown on the planet to feed the entire population,” Alison explains, “but we waste and lose so much food that millions of people don’t have enough to eat.”

Alison describes how the majority of the food that we waste coming from our household will end up in a landfill, where it then emits methane, which directly and negatively impacts global warming.

“Not wasting as much food in your home is an amazing environmental action, it saves you money, and it also saves you time,” Alison says.

1. Make A List, Check It Twice

The first tip of Alison’s is to check what food you already have in the house before making a grocery run. Look in your refrigerator, your pantry, your cabinets, and where ever else you stock food. Then, create a list of what you actually need to buy.

This ultimately saves you time in the grocery store and prevents you from buying things that you already have ready to eat at home.

