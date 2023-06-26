She’s Talking About The Sweet First Date She Had With Her Boyfriend That Ended In A Magical Kiss, Even Though She Pretty Much Never Kisses On The First Date

We’re used to hearing all about bad date stories, but what about the amazing dates that lead to successful relationships?

Yes, these kinds of dates actually have happened. This cute story will make you believe in love again! TikToker Michaela (@michaela.christine) is discussing her first date with her boyfriend, which ended with a magical kiss.

So they had been talking for a while before actually going on their first date. Prior to their date, Michaela informed him that she wasn’t usually the type to kiss on the very first date.

However, she would make an exception for him. But only if he could make the kiss memorable. When she arrived at his house on the day of their date, he gave her a tour of the house and showed her a picture of his dog and his grandpa’s old blue truck.

That led them to a conversation about trucks since Michaela owned a truck herself. Then, they drove to dinner together, but every place they stopped at was closed since it was the Fourth of July weekend. Finally, they found a restaurant that was open.

On the way to the restaurant, his sister called him, asking if he was going to watch fireworks with their parents. He told his sister that he had a date tonight.

His sister asked how the date he went on the other night had gone. Michaela could hardly contain her laughter because she could hear every word of their conversation since the phone call was connected through the car’s speakers.

When they got to the restaurant, the waitress started flirting with him while he was on a date with Michaela! Michaela was cracking up, but he was pretty uncomfortable with it.

After eating, they headed out to the parking lot, and Michaela could see fireworks in the distance. As he opened the car door for her, Michaela had a feeling that he was going to kiss her.

