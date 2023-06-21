She’s Talking About The Time Another Makeup Artist Was Super Rude To Her And A Bride At A Wedding

Everyone wants to have a wedding that is as drama free as possible. But with high-stress energy and a lot of different personalities in one place, this can be difficult to achieve.

TikTok user and makeup artist Kendra Matthies (@kendra_matthies) reenacts a situation she had at a wedding she worked at, where another makeup artist there was super rude to both her and the bride!

When Kendra arrived at the wedding venue, where everyone was getting ready, she encountered another makeup artist already working on some of the bridesmaids. As Kendra tried to introduce herself, the makeup artist was immediately unfriendly to her and gave her an attitude.

“I see, you were the one that she just had to have, huh?” the makeup artist asked Kendra.

Kendra was taken aback by this odd welcome but continued to be kind throughout the day. The other makeup artist explained to Kendra that she would be doing everyone else’s makeup that day and that Kendra would need to ask the bride any other questions. She even claimed a spot as her own, hinting that Kendra would need to find another area to work in.

Once the bride came out, she was nice to Kendra and was super excited to get her makeup done by her. She explained that she would have to quickly check on one thing before they got started. She went over to where the bridesmaids were to let them know what the plan would be when she received an odd remark from the other makeup artist.

“Oh, did you change your mind? Do you want me to do your makeup instead? I will totally have time if you want to jump in after this girl,” the makeup artist asked the bride.

Confused by this, the bride confirmed that she would be getting her makeup done by Kendra. The other makeup artist made another remark, reminding the bride that she would only be her for a certain amount of time if she decided she would need anything fixed. Still confused, the bride commented that everything should be just fine with the makeup artist that she had booked for herself.

After Kendra finished the bride’s makeup, she handed her a mirror and asked her what she thought. She really loved it! The only thing she wanted to add was a bit more of a glossy lip, which was no problem to do because Kendra had the perfect lip gloss handy. However, the other makeup artist took this as an opportunity to try to bash Kendra and her skills.

