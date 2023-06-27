She’s Very Disappointed In Her Husband After He Didn’t Do Anything Special For Her Birthday, And She Even Cried

Have you ever felt disappointed by a lack of enthusiasm surrounding your birthday? Some people don’t like all the attention or celebration that comes with birthdays, but others love it and take birthdays very seriously.

One woman is very disappointed in her husband of four years after he didn’t do anything special for her on her birthday this year.

She and her husband are 34-years-old and have a three-year-old son. They’ve been together for 16 years and married for just about four.

She’s always loved celebrating her birthday, and birthdays generally mean a lot to her. Her husband has been aware of this, considering they’ve been together for over 10 years.

It’s been a rough year for her and her family, so she was looking forward to her birthday a few days ago. She needed a day where she felt celebrated and hoped her husband could do that for her.

Unfortunately, her husband didn’t come through.

That day, her husband got home from work, and they immediately had to take their son to a school evaluation meeting.

“Because it was pretty late after, I decided that we could just eat McDonald’s for my birthday,” she said.

“It’s easy, we all like it, and our son was very excited. When we got home, my husband hadn’t ordered anything for himself, and he was planning on cooking for himself when our boy was in bed. This upset me. For years we have [had] a tradition that the birthday person decides what we eat, and we eat as a family.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.