Situationships Are Often Unhealthy And Not Worth Your Energy, And Here Are A Few Ways To Tell If You’ve Gotten Yourself Into One

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Caiti McGowan.

Situationship is a term that has become popular over the past couple of years and describes a certain type of dating relationship between two people. And while casual dating and dating with no labels is not always a bad thing, situationships have a bit of a negative connotation.

They can often be unhealthy and not worth the energy being put into them. It can also be pretty confusing to know what type of relationship you have with someone, so the following signs might indicate that you are in a situationship.

There Is No Defining The Relationship

One of the biggest themes you’ll see throughout this list is the lack of conversation about emotions. This includes the infamous “What are we?” conversation.

If you’re in a situationship, this question is likely not even going to be brought up. There is probably an underlying knowledge between you two that asking this will cause the conversation to get too deep and likely end the situationship right then and there.

Sometimes one or both parties will explicitly say that they are not looking for anything serious, so you know that this question is only bound to cause them to bounce.

There Are Last-Minute Plans

The plans you make with them are often spur of the moment and random. They might hit you up one evening to see if you want to go for a drive in ten minutes.

