The Argument For A Black Wedding Dress, Along With The Tradition Behind It

If you’re wedding planning during this day and age, I am sure you have heard of the different ways that millennial weddings are breaking tradition.

More and more couples are choosing to add one or more unique elements to their wedding ceremony, elopement, and/or reception that are untraditional and oftentimes unheard of.

Some modern brides are opting for a black wedding dress instead of the traditional white gown everyone has seen before.

This bold choice will definitely make you stand out, but if there is any day to stand out, it should be on your wedding day.

Where did black wedding dresses originate from? The bride wearing black is not a trend that is brand new.

It has been seen traditionally in multiple different countries dating back thousands of years ago. In 17th century Spain, brides were seen wearing black silk dresses as a part of their wedding day ensemble, which was said to symbolize the commitment to staying with her spouse until death.

Want to go against the grain and break tradition somehow in your wedding? Wearing a black dress allowed you to do so in an elegantly cool way.

As you’re walking down the aisle, your guests will admire you for your stylishness and uniqueness in this adventurous choice of yours. Plus, think of how cool the photos will turn out! It will be an awesome thing to look back on.

In a more practical sense, you might want to consider wearing a black wedding dress instead of a white one simply because it’s going to be so much easier to keep clean throughout the night.

