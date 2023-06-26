The Guy She Was Dating Dumped Her So He Could Get Back Together With A Girl Who Ghosted Him

This 25-year-old girl has been dating a 28-year-old guy for some time now. They spent a couple of weeks chatting before they even went out on their very first date.

After their first date, they kept seeing one another quite regularly and spoke every single day.

She says that even though they talked with a lot of frequency, their conversations never got boring at all.

“We discussed what we wanted and our goals as intentional daters, and everything was great,” she explained.

“He randomly texts me and tells me he needs to end things because a girl who ghosted him before we met reached out, and he wants to see where things go.”

“I’m obviously sad, but it stings so much worse that he’s going back to someone who ghosted him before when I’ve been down for him since day one.”

After he was done essentially dumping her, he mentioned that he did like her a lot. He also pointed out that he had a wonderful time with her, and it really wasn’t her fault for him breaking things off.

Ouch, right?

“He told me how much he liked me and how much fun he had dating me, and that I never did or said anything wrong, and he thinks I’m an amazing person and would love to remain friends,” she said.

