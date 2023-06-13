The “Let Them Theory” Serves As A Great Reminder To Let Go Of Things Out Of Your Control

Do you often find yourself struggling with things that are out of your control?

For instance, when your friends decide to get together without you or when someone doesn’t want to go out and do something with you, it hurts. I know that when I feel excluded or unwanted due to other people’s actions, I struggle not to look for a way to blame myself.

However, a recent mindset and theory that has been going viral on social media serves as a great reminder to let go of things out of your control. It’s called the “Let Them theory.”

Podcaster Mel Robbins (@melrobbins) recently went viral on TikTok with her explanation of the Let Them theory, and many users have been thanking her for introducing them to the idea.

It’s as simple as this – when someone isn’t showing up for you the way you hoped they would let them.

“The next time you feel left out, your friends all go out to brunch together, and they don’t invite you, let them,” says Mel.

“Maybe the person you’re dating doesn’t want a commitment. Let them.”

All of these scenarios are things people do that are most often completely out of our control. We spend a lot of time in our lives, whether we realize it or not, trying to control people or things and getting disappointed when we can’t.

But this concept of letting people do what they choose without trying to control them can help free you from a negative headspace.

