These Girls Have Started The Soft Hiking Movement, And It’s For Anyone Who Feels Like Hiking Can Be An Overwhelming Hobby To Jump Straight Into

We’ve all admired the people who make hiking up mountains every weekend look like a piece of cake. But then, when it comes down to attempting it, it can be a pretty overwhelming and challenging hobby to jump straight into.

It might leave you feeling frustrated and exhausted when all you’re trying to do is enjoy the outdoors while getting some exercise in at the same time.

TikTok users under the name @softgirlswhohike have started what they call the #softhiking movement. They explain to their viewers what exactly this means and how they can participate.

The girls share their past experiences with going on hikes with seasoned hikers and feeling like they weren’t strong enough or trained enough to keep up with the pros.

This had them feeling defeated and unmotivated to continue hiking, even though it was something that they wanted to get into.

While there is no right or wrong reason or a certain way to become a hiker, these girls realized that their motives were different from the traditional ways. Their main goal was to enjoy themselves!

“Slowly, we have learned that we are capable hikers too. It’s not about pushing yourself to the limit or ticking something off. Soft hiking is about the pure joy of spending time in nature and moving your body,” they explain.

They emphasize the importance of taking breaks, staying fed and hydrated and taking the time to be aware of your surroundings rather than rushing to reach the destination.

They recommend using certain apps that will help you to plan out your next soft hiking journey in your area.

