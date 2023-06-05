These Wedding Guests Are Sharing Their Stories Where Someone Actually Objected

While we have all watched disgruntled family members and exes from relationships past object to weddings on popular television shows and movies, it might be hard to imagine this awkward situation in real life.

Yet, it sadly still happens to some brides and grooms on their wedding day.

And in a recent Reddit post, people from around the world shared shocking stories about attending a wedding where someone actually objected.

A Minister Stopped Asking If Anyone Objected For A Reason

“I had a friend who was a minister, and the subject came up if he asked the question during ceremonies he officiated. He laughed and said no way. He basically tells the couple not to include it because it only invites a moment of anxiety at best, misery at worst.”

“But, his best story– and one of the reasons he stopped including the question– was a couple who, during the lead-up to the wedding, was obviously in love. The bride-to-be was very smiley and happy.”

“However, on the day of the wedding, she’s stone-faced. He knows something is up because he’s never seen her like this, and he asks if she is okay. She said, ‘I’m fine.'”

“He gets to the question, ‘Does anyone object to this union?’ And the bride reaches over, grabs the maid of honor, shoves her into the bride’s spot, and says, ‘You’re (sleeping with) him; you marry him.’ Then, she stormed out of the church.”

–FDS_MTG

