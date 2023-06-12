This Couple Bought A Vending Machine For $250, And They’re Documenting Their Profitable Side Hustle

If you’re looking to make a little extra money each month, a side hustle can be just what you need, whether you’re trying to save up for a large purchase, or a recent graduate trying to pay down student loans, or even someone just struggling to make ends meet.

One couple just bought a vending machine to start earning some cash for their upcoming wedding. TikToker Jade Davis (@jadedavis0802) and her fiancé, Will, purchased the machine for only $250.

The pair lucked out and got it from a coworker of Will’s who had decided that he no longer wanted to continue his vending machine business.

So the couple took it over instead.

Jade posted a video of them stocking up at Sam’s Club for their vending machine. It cost $315 for the assorted snacks and candies.

The yearly membership at the retailer is $45. So the total amount of their investment was $610, including the cost of the machine itself.

In an updates video, Jade revealed that they had earned about $150 in their first month.

The top-selling goodies were honey buns, Nutty Buddies, Lay’s Salt and Vinegar Chips, Lay’s Barbecue Chips, cashews, Goldfish, and Hershey’s Milk Chocolate bar with almonds.

What did not sell at all were the beef jerky bits they had. Cheez-Doodles also weren’t very popular. And the most surprising discovery was that zero Skittles were sold.

