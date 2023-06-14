This Dog Ginger Sadly Passed Away After The Dog Sitter Took Her GPS Collar Off And Then Lost Her

A pet owner’s worst nightmare is something terrible happening to their beloved animal while being cared for by someone else.

That nightmare came true for one dog owner whose pup tragically passed away due to a negligent dog sitter who lost her while they were out of town.

Akaina Ghosh (@justice.for.ginger), a theater artist and California resident, recently received a lot of attention on TikTok when they issued a plea for residents near the city of Paso Robles to be on the lookout for their sweet chihuahua mix named Ginger at the end of May.

Akaina traveled out of town for their brother’s wedding and hired a dog sitter from the popular pet care site to watch Ginger in the dog sitter’s home while they were gone.

Tragically, they received word that the dog sitter had taken off Ginger’s collar, which had a GPS tracking device attached and subsequently lost her.

Heartbroken, Akaina made a video and pleaded for TikTok users to give them thirty seconds to hear them out and see if they could help.

“I’ve spent many, many hours looking for her, putting up flyers and reaching out to vets and stuff, but I could really, really use your help,” says Akaina in their video.

Their video received over 20,000 likes and 2,000 comments from concerned TikTok users who wanted to do whatever they could to help find Ginger.

But tragically, the search for Ginger came to an end when Akaina found Ginger’s body about a mile away from the dog sitter’s house. She had sadly passed away.

