Wedding Veils Originated In Rome, And Brides Wore Them As Protection From Any Evil Spirits, But Later On The Victorians Used Veils As A Way To Measure Wealth And Prestige

Many brides view their wedding veil as an integral part of their wedding day look and would not feel complete without it. Have you ever wondered when and where this bridal tradition become so popular?

Most researchers believe that the tradition first originated in the Roman era when brides wore veils as protection from any evil spirits.

As time passed, the custom was viewed in a more religious way, representing respect and humility. Later, the Victorians used it as a way to measure wealth and prestige, claiming the heavier and longer the bride’s veil was, the higher their reputation should be.

This explains why the veils seen in royal weddings are very long in length.

Today, brides still use veils in a religious sense and/or as a stylistic statement. Interested in vintage fashion? Research the following veil styles and see if they’re an element you might want to incorporate into your modern-day wedding.

In the 1920s, bridal caps were the most popular type of veil for brides. These elegant headpieces were often made of silky materials and were designed to coordinate with the flowers of the bride’s bouquet.

During the war, there was less fabric available, so veil trends shifted into something more simple during the 30s and 40s.

By the 1950s, birdcage veils were introduced as a new statement piece for brides. Things toned back down over the next few decades, the 60s celebrating a boho chic aesthetic and the 70s embracing sheer veils stemming from flower crowns.

Princess Diana’s veil set the tone for the brides of the 80s, opting for veils that were bigger and longer than ever.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.