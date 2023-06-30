When Her Boyfriend Said He Needed To Kiss Some Girl For His Job She Wasn’t Happy About It, But Since She’s Gotten To Meet This Stunning Girl In Person, She’s Beside Herself

This 27-year-old girl has a boyfriend who is 28, and they have been together for a bit under 2 years now.

Her boyfriend is a director as well as an actor, and he just got a role in a movie that requires him to be up close and personal with a girl who is his costar.

Making out and appearing as if they’re sleeping together are part of the scenes he will need to complete with this girl for the movie.

She is overjoyed that he landed a big role, and she’s doing her best to be supportive of him. She’s assisting him with his lines, and she even went out and got him a skincare routine so he can look his best on camera.

The problem is she is super insecure, and she’s in therapy for this. In the past, several of her boyfriends cheated on her and blamed her for it, and that has caused her to have terrible self-esteem.

“I do not want my insecurities to get in the way of his dreams and career,” she explained. “I love him so deeply, and he has been so incredibly kind and loving to me.”

“He knows I struggle with insecurities like this and has even told me he will turn down parts if they make me uncomfortable, but I refuse to ask him to do that. It doesn’t seem fair.”

She did talk to her boyfriend about everything, and he tried to reassure her. She honestly ended up feeling much more ok with the situation, and her therapist helped her work through it too.

She was coming to terms with it all, but then, she actually got to meet this girl in real life, and everything went south from there.

