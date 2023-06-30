When She Broke Up With Her Ex, He Demanded Full Custody Of Their Dog Or $5,000 If She Didn’t Want To Hand Her Over

Something that only pet owners will understand is being willing to do anything for your pet because of how much you care for them. Many pet owners refer to their pets as their fur babies, feeling like they need to protect them as a parent would their child.

TikTok user Erin (@itserinconfortini) shares the story of her ex-boyfriend suing her for $5,000 over the custody of their dog, Bella.

Erin begins by explaining how the breakup went down. They had been fighting for a couple of weeks, and one day, while her ex was at work, he texted her, saying that they needed to have a talk when he got home.

Anticipating the breakup, she asked if that’s what was happening and, if so, what they were going to do about Bella. Regarding the dog, he reassured her that they would figure something out.

To Erin’s surprise, when her ex got back home, he was immediately insistent on bringing Bella to his parent’s house and that she needed to say her goodbyes to their dog. Hysterical, she refused to let this happen, grabbed hold of Bella and her keys, and set to leave out the back door.

The door was slammed in her face by her ex, and when she tried to call the police, he snatched her phone out of her hands! She quickly went upstairs with Bella to her office, where she grabbed her work phone and called 911.

The police came and allowed Erin to take Bella that day but told Erin and her ex that they would need to figure out a compromise about the dog on their own.

“So my thought process at the time, even after he just tried to like to [swindle] me out of the dog that I’ve been paying for and taking care of for the last year, was that we could figure out some type of like joint custody type thing, at least for the time being,” Erin said.

She knew how much sadness and pain it would cause her if she was never able to see Bella again, and she didn’t wish that feeling on anyone, which is why she was willing to form some sort of compromise with her ex.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.