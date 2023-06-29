When You Discover A Random Article Of Clothing In Your Home, You Instantly Jump To Thinking Your Partner Is Having An Affair, But She’s Sharing A Pretty Hilarious Story About The Time Her Friend Lost A Sock At A Guy’s House

One of the telltale signs that your partner is having an affair is when you discover a random article of clothing in your home that isn’t yours or your partner’s.

If you’ve seen any rom-com, you know that’s typically the piece of evidence that helps the main female lead put two and two together, along with the scent of another woman’s perfume or the presence of a long, blonde strand of hair when she is a brunette with a bob.

A TikTok user broached the subject when they left a comment questioning how it was possible that someone in an affair could forget their clothes at the other person’s house.

TikToker Helly (@melancholly3) responded to the comment with a story about the only instance she knows of where someone had abandoned a clothing item. And the incident had nothing to do with cheating.

The comment she replied to read, “I refuse to believe people have affairs and just forget their clothes. Do people get home with one sock or no underwear on and just not notice?”

So here’s how the story goes. One of Helly’s friends went on a date with a guy, and it wasn’t going great. They were at the guy’s house when he suddenly felt unwell and went to the bathroom to throw up.

At the same time, Helly’s friend realized that she also felt sick but was unable to make it to a bathroom. So she ended up vomiting all over the carpet.

She didn’t have anything to clean up the mess with. However, she also didn’t want to leave the mess for her date to take care of.

She attempted to mop up the puke with her sock. Of course, since the sock was now covered in puke, she no longer had any use for it; it was completely unsalvageable.

