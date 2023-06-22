Would You Ever Let Your Mom “Swipe Right” For You On Dating Apps? Some Women Think It’s A Great Idea

If you’ve ever been on a dating app, you’ve probably encountered at least one of two problems.

First, you might just be too picky and find the tiniest reasons not to “swipe right” on somebody. Second, you might think you know what kind of guy would be a great match for you. However, these good intentions always fall short, and your matches don’t end up working out.

That’s why one woman recently took to Reddit with an interesting question. She was wondering whether other single ladies had ever let their mothers swipe for them on dating platforms.

Now, this might seem like a crazy idea at first. But her reasoning didn’t sound that insane.

“It just popped in my head today that maybe I should let my mom look through my Bumble deck and swipe on who she considers a good guy for me– because I am clearly too picky, and maybe moms just know better,” she revealed.

After sharing that thought process online, some single women chimed in and talked about how her idea held some merit.

“I think there’s something to this. Not necessarily letting your mom swipe for you, but speaking to people who are in healthy, long-term relationships and talking about what makes that relationship work,” said TheKrakenMoves.

“You’ll get a lot of cliché stuff, but you’ll probably also get some stuff that isn’t quite as cliché. You then take that to your swiping and those initial conversations so you can try to get a better feel for what a guy is like and if he’s someone you’d be interested in and capable of something healthy and long-term.”

Other women agreed, and one Reddit user even shared how a friend of theirs allowed a loved one to take control of swiping once. And their friend walked away with a new husband.

