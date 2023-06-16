You Can’t Include Everyone In Your Wedding Party, And Here’s How You Can Go About Letting Someone Know They Don’t Have A Role In The Gentlest Way

Although planning a wedding is fun and exciting, the process can definitely have its moments of stress and struggle.

With so many different little things to manage and think about, there are bound to be some bumps along the way.

Determining the members of your wedding process is not something that is exempt from stress. There are a lot of things to consider, even in this one small part of the ceremony.

How big of a wedding party do you and your partner want to have? Should you have an even number of members? Should it consist of only family members?

If you have a large family or friend group, you are likely going to feel like you are letting someone down if you do not include them in your wedding party.

How do you gently break this news to them?

Firstly, determine whether there even needs to be a conversation. In some instances, it might not be necessary.

For example, an old college friend or a distant second cousin that you hardly talk to will probably understand not being included in your wedding party, so unless they ask you about it directly, you might not need to explicitly tell them.

If you do feel like the conversation needs to be had, it’s important, to be honest with the person you’re breaking the news to. Giving them logical reasoning will lead to better chances of understanding, and they will probably not take the decision personally.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.