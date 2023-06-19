Your Coffee Table Can Get Cluttered Easily, And Here Are A Few Ways To Decorate It In A Way That’s Both Stylish And Practical

As the centerpiece of your living room, your coffee table is where you can express your personality and show off your style. The space that a coffee table provides can allow you to showcase your favorite treasures.

Pretty much anything can count as coffee table decor as long as it is displayed tastefully and with a coffee table’s function in mind.

Your coffee table is not just a spot where you can lay out all your little trinkets. There must be room to set beverages down, hold magazines and remote controls, and put up your feet.

With all the activity that a coffee table sees, it’s clearly an area that can get cluttered easily. So how can you decorate your coffee table in a way that is both stylish and practical? Let’s take a look at some decor items that will elevate your space while keeping it free from disarray.

Whether you have a round or rectangular coffee table, you can never go wrong with adding a touch of nature to your home. A simple plant positioned in the center of your living room can instantly revive your space.

You could also opt for a bouquet of flowers for a more glamorous look or a vase filled with leafy branches. The best part is that you can use either real or fake plants to achieve this effect!

Next, if you’re an avid reader, consider stacking a few books on your coffee table. It could be your most recent reads or books with eye-catching colors.

Whatever books you choose to display will help tell guests where some of your interests lie. You can also experiment with leaving a book open among the stack on your table to draw people into what you’re reading.

Another decor strategy is to use a tray, especially if your coffee table is an ottoman. Trays keep things organized and protect the surface of your furniture from any scratches or stains.

