Your Traditional Wedding Dress Is Often The Star Of Your Ceremony, But Do You Need A Different Dress For Your Reception?

You may have seen or heard of a new trend that brides are partaking in; getting a reception dress. While the traditional wedding dress is often the star of the ceremony, a lot of brides choose to slip into something a little more comfortable for the wedding reception.

If you are thinking about getting a reception dress for your wedding, there are a few things that might encourage your to do so.

First and foremost, think about your comfort level throughout the night. Many traditional wedding dresses, while beautiful, can be elaborate and harder to move in.

A lot of brides opt to choose a reception dress that is shorter, looser, or just flat-out more comfortable to wear all night long. Consider choosing something that you can move and dance around in with ease.

Another reason to consider getting a reception dress is to take the opportunity to switch up your style partway through the night. Maybe your ceremony dress was long, full, and elegant, and for your reception dress, you want to choose something more modern, sleek, and shorter in length.

You can even switch up your shoes to match the new vibe that you’re bringing into the celebratory night.

Many brides spend a large amount of money on their ceremony dress, wanting it to be perfect and everything that they have ever dreamed of. So, it makes sense why a lot of them consider changing into a reception dress in order to protect their ceremony gown.

Having a simple, less expensive alternative dress can be a great way to preserve the fancier dress you wore early in the day.

Taking out the time in your night to change into a new look can also be a great opportunity to take a breather in what is likely a busy day.

