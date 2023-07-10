A Famous American Toy Poodle Broke Many Hearts When He Disappeared In The 1950s, And To This Day, Nobody Knows What Happened To Him

Did you know that there is an unsolved mystery regarding a missing celebrity poodle?

No, you didn’t read that wrong. A famous American poodle broke many hearts when he disappeared in the 1950s.

Masterpiece was a silver-grey toy poodle that belonged to one of the most famous poodle breeders of the 1940s and 50s in America, Alexis Pulaski.

Masterpiece was born in New York in one of the toy poodle litters bred by Alexis. Noticing what an impressive young pup he was, Alexis had Masterpiece registered with the American Kennel Club as “Pulaski’s Masterpiece” after getting him some training.

Masterpiece began competing in a series of dog shows and won many impressive titles. He became the first toy dog to win the Trifecta award, equal to three championship, obedience, and utility titles.

Masterpiece retired from dog shows in 1950 and was a dog world celebrity by then. Alexis would host extravagant parties that people would attend to see Masterpiece perform a series of charming tricks.

The impressive poodle even had his own team of professionals. He had an experienced groomer who perfected his signature look, a highly experienced trainer, and even his own bodyguard.

Masterpiece traveled the country to perform at shows and always had a crowd of fans. Not only was Masterpiece worth a lot of money, but he also brought in a lot of money for Alexis.

Alexis turned down several celebrities and millionaires who wanted to purchase Masterpiece.

Masterpiece also had a modeling career and would appear in advertisements in America.

