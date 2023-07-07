A Girl She Knows Went On A Date With A Guy And Had A Bathroom Accident, But She Later Caught This Guy Sniffing The Damage

Not to shame anyone, but some individuals are into the most vile, disturbing things. They just have the strangest fixations. What would be absolutely appalling to most people is fascinating to them.

There is no shortage of weird date stories, but this one is downright disgusting. TikToker Jessica Willcox (@jess_willcox) has lived in New York City for almost seventeen years, and she’s sharing a wild dating story that was passed down to her by a friend.

It involves a gross preference you never knew existed, and it’s one of the craziest things she’s ever heard during her time in the city.

So this girl went on a date with a guy she had met on a dating website. And he was the one who picked where they were going for their date.

While at the restaurant, the girl took a few sips of her drink. Afterward, she immediately felt the urge to go to the bathroom. She rushed to the bathroom but unfortunately did not make it in time and ended up soiling her pants.

As embarrassing as it was, she had to tell her date what had happened. There wasn’t any way to hide the mess or the odor.

Surprisingly, he was very understanding about the situation and didn’t seem at all alarmed, which really confused her.

You would think that the idea of a grown woman having an accident would be a turn-off or at least a cause for concern.

He graciously offered to take her back to his house so she could get cleaned up. But while he thought she was still in the shower, she caught him sniffing her dirty underwear in the other room.

