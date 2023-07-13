A Guy Asked Her Out On A Dinner Date, But Then He Said He Wanted Her To Come To His Place To Eat Instead, So She Called Him Out For Being Creepy

A TikTok creator named Isabel (@isabelallday) is discussing an incredibly disappointing interaction she had with a guy on a dating app.

So they exchanged a few messages, and they didn’t really know much about each other besides what the other person looked like.

The only other piece of information Isabel had about him was that he had just returned from a trip overseas, and he knew that Isabel was planning to go on a road trip. That was the extent of their knowledge of each other.

He ended up asking her on a date, to which she agreed. She suggested they go for drinks, but he offered to take her out to dinner that same night.

Isabel was pleasantly surprised because she hadn’t been asked out on a dinner date in quite some time. In fact, it had been years.

She was so excited about dinner and planned to wear a nice dress and a pair of heels. But then, her enthusiasm came crashing down when he suggested she head over to his place for dinner.

She didn’t know him very well, so of course, she didn’t feel comfortable going to his house for a first date. Plus, he lived pretty far away from Isabel.

She made light of it, joking that his plan sounded a bit murderous, but really, she was trying to express her discomfort and hoping that he offered an alternative date idea.

Isabel patiently waited for his response. However, the only thing he sent back was a crying-laughing emoji and nothing else.

