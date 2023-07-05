A Guy Asked Her Out To Go Axe Throwing, But Hours Before Their Date He Canceled, And Days Later Just Asked If She Wanted To Come Over To His House

It’s impossible to know what exactly goes through men’s minds. Their behavior often has us women shaking our heads from side to side as we marvel over how they seem to have come from a different dimension.

And when it comes to dating, a lot of them tend to send women running in the opposite direction, as seen in this bad date story.

TikToker Favour Duke (@favourduke) is discussing the time a guy wanted to take her axe throwing, but he canceled on her and later asked her to come over to his house.

So she met this guy on a dating app, and he was from Ghana. During their conversation online, he asked a bunch of good questions to get to know her better, such as what she expected out of a relationship. He also inquired about her exes.

Favour really thought she had found the one. They had been chatting for about a week when he announced that he wanted to take her out on a date.

And it wasn’t just any regular ol’ date. He wanted to go axe-throwing. Favour agreed, even though the idea made her nervous. She convinced herself to calm down, believing that trying something different would make her more adventurous.

On the day they were supposed to go out, she expected him to reach out to her to follow up on their plans. But the morning passed without a word from him.

Finally, around noon, he messaged her, saying that his body was experiencing aches and pain. Favour wasn’t happy about how he canceled their date at the last minute but tried to be understanding since he claimed to be in pain.

A couple of weeks went by without him even bothering to reschedule their date. And the quality of their conversation was going downhill.

