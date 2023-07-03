A Guy In College Invited Her To Come Swimming With Him In Their University Pool, But Then She Said No, And He Dropped Out Of Her Class

Your college years are a time for studying and career development. But it’s also when you might experience the most unusual and awkward social situations.

A TikTok user who goes by the handle @snehasathishh is telling the story of a strange interaction she had with a guy in college.

During her first year of college, she was paired up with a guy for her biology lab. He seemed nice enough, and they were friendly with each other.

He asked for her phone number, but she assumed it was for the purpose of communicating about the class and homework assignments.

However, the first thing he texted her was to invite her to a “swim party.” Confused, she asked if he had meant “pool party.”

He emphasized that it was a swim party because he had connections to the swim team and could get them access to the university’s pool.

She politely declined his invitation to the swim party since she wasn’t really interested, and the whole concept seemed odd to her anyway.

Soon after that interaction, her grandmother passed away. So she had to fly out of the country and was gone for two weeks.

When she came back, he texted her, accusing her of skipping class and ghosting him after he had the decency to invite her to a swim party. She explained to him that she hadn’t been coming to class because her grandmother had died.

