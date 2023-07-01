A Guy Told Her On A First Date That The FBI Busted Down His Door And Arrested Him After He Tried To Blow Up A Courthouse

You might have been on some horrific dates in your lifetime, but were they ever with someone who got arrested for something horrific? Unfortunately, this was the case for one woman. Just when you think a bad date can’t get any crazier, they do just that.

TikToker Savanna (@u86s75e30r9) unknowingly went on a date with a guy who got arrested by the FBI for what he did. After she found out, she came up with an exit strategy by pretending to run into an old friend and was able to make an escape.

About two years ago, Savanna had just gotten divorced and was on dating apps for the very first time. She ended up matching with an attractive guy. He was nice, smart, liked to read, and had zero red flags. Or so she thought.

They decided to grab some coffee together at a coffee shop where Savanna’s best friend worked. Right before they were supposed to meet for their date, he let her know that he would be a little late because his “PO” had stopped by unexpectedly.

Savanna asked if he meant “parole officer.” He responded jokingly, saying it was his personal orchestra. Savanna told him she would wait until he finished up with his parole officer.

Savanna chose to carry on with the date because she was not the type of person to judge someone based on their past.

But when he showed up for their date, she was immediately repulsed by him. She didn’t like the scent of his soap. And even though he smelled clean, he looked really greasy.

They sat and talked for a minute, but there was an awkward tension hanging over them since the situation with his parole officer had not yet been addressed.

Savanna was the one to bring it up and made a joke about how as long as he wasn’t someone who got arrested for something specific, everything would be fine.

