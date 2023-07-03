A Guy Took Her Out To A Fast Food Place On A Date And Then Made Her Pay For The French Fries He Ordered

High school is a time filled with awkward moments, and no one is exempt from experiencing them. TikToker Megi (@megihebeja) is dishing on the worst, most uncomfortable date of her entire life, which took place during her high school years.

At the time, she was in high school and had been talking to a guy on Snapchat. They attended different high schools; he went to the same school as one of her friends.

He seemed really cool and nice, so she invited him over to her house. The plan was to meet at her home, then go out on a date afterward.

However, Megi had strict parents and could not let them find out she was going on dates or talking to boys, which she explained to this guy.

When he arrived at her house, he started banging on the door, yelling for her to come quickly because her parents were in the driveway.

Once Megi opened the door, she realized her parents weren’t there at all, and he was just kidding around. Of course, she was a little put off by this.

Then, they went outside to Megi’s backyard to hang out and talk. While they were outside, he pointed out that the dead leaves on the trees complemented Megi’s brown eyes.

At this point, she wanted to get the date over and done with but still held out hope that he would turn out to be the sweet guy she initially thought he was.

He took her to a fast food place, citing it as the ideal place for their date because it wouldn’t make Megi think he was “doing too much.”

