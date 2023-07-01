Relationships are complicated, and not all of them last. There are many reasons why a relationship might break down.

TikToker Cat (@catdang_) is talking about how all the women in her family have failed marriages, and she’s sharing the lessons she’s learned from them.

The first lesson is to always love within your own boundaries and to love in a way that won’t make you regret your life decisions.

Cat explains that while her grandfather was a war prisoner, her grandmother never left his side. She visited Cat’s grandfather in prison and brought him home-cooked meals every week, traveling hours away from her home each time.

She also raised his four children and never once entertained another man or did anything for her own happiness. When he was released from prison ten years later, he did not appreciate anything she had done for him and even became angry whenever she would bring it up.

Next, do not be fooled into marrying a man because of his charisma. Cat’s dad has a charming, larger-than-life personality.

When Cat’s mom met him at 16-years-old, he introduced so much joy and lots of laughter to her life that she had never experienced growing up in a broken home. She felt like he was the one because of that.

He also brought joy to everyone else around them. And since he was so magnetic, everyone in his life would constantly just give him whatever he wanted.

People fell in love with Cat’s dad and failed to recognize all the invisible labor her mom endured to build their family and home. As a result, he never became the man that Cat’s mom needed.

