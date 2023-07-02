Children Under 15 Made Up 29% Of Firework Injuries In 2021, And Here Are Some Tips To Keep Kids Safe This Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is a holiday we look forward to every summer. Not only is it honoring America’s independence as a nation, but it also is a great time for cookouts.

In addition to outdoor grilling, America’s birthday is celebrated with festivals, parades, and fireworks. Some patriotic families love to buy their own fireworks and ignite them at home.

Lighting fireworks in the backyard seems like a festive way to entertain the kids. However, it can result in severe bodily harm or even death.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 11,500 people were treated in the hospital for fireworks injuries in 2021. Children under 15-years-old made up 29 percent of these injuries.

Think about this: would you ever let your child play with fire at any other time of the year? If your answer is a hard no, don’t let the Fourth of July be an exception.

The best way to enjoy fireworks is at a professional display. Professional fireworks will always be safer and more spectacular than backyard fireworks.

If you do plan to set off fireworks at home, make sure only adults light them and have children view the spectacle from a safe distance.

Fireworks should never be lit indoors. Always have a bucket of water or a hose nearby in case something goes awry.

Also, keep in mind that a firework that doesn’t go off may have a delayed explosion. Do not try to relight it. Instead, soak it in water and throw it away.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.